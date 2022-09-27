Robert E. Carbaugh Jr., 73, of Fryburg passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Shippenville Health Care and Rehab after a period of declining health.

Born on April 23, 1949 in Oil City he was the son of Robert Earl Sr. and Lois Dimling Carbaugh.

He was raised by his “adopted” parents Howard and Elizabeth Hockman.

Bob graduated from Cranberry High School in 1967.

He went on to earn his Masters in Art and Education from Edinboro University.

On April 19, 1986 he was married to Susan Jean Strickenberger Carbaugh who preceded him in death on May 16, 2005.

Bob was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg, the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club, and also served as secretary for the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department.

He taught Art at North Clarion Elementary and High School for 38 years combined. 1971-2009.

He was also Involved in Drama Club, Yearbook and Track and Field.

He was the founder of the Thespian Club and also was one of the founding members of the North Clarion Players

Bob was 32° Mason, a Washington Township Supervisor for 20+ years and also helped with and sang at the annual Octoberfest in Fryburg.

A second dad and mentor to all.

He loved every student like they were his own.

Touched so many lives.

You could find him tinkering with a camera, remote controlled car or airplane or anything of the sort.

He was always finding something new to play with.

He is survived by his daughter, Chelsea, of Fryburg.

Siblings surviving include: Joyce Aiken & Partner Phil Rodgers of Franklin, Barbara & Aubrey Francis of Bradenton, FL, and Christopher “Mike” & Lisa Carbaugh of Bradenton, FL.

Also surviving are his in-laws: John Strickenberger of Strobleton, Jim Strickenberger and wife, Nancy, of Tionesta and Charles Strickenberger and wife Wenda of Leeper, JoAnn McMeans and husband Jim of Warren, Forest McMeans of Sheffield and Kathy Nale and husband Tim of Venus.

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Susan, an infant son Mark Earl in 1988, sister Diana Sharrar and her husband Doug, brother-in-law Dick Aiken, and a sister-in-law Elaine McMeans.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Funeral service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg, with Rev. Michael Polinek, Pastor of St. Michael Church officiating.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the service.

The family would like to thank all of the caregivers Bob had in his last day at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. You made it easier for everyone and he loved you all.

Memorials in Bob’s name may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation https://www.parkinson.org/.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

