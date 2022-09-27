Say What?!: Four Sisters with a Combined Age of 389 Years Earn Guinness World Record

WISCONSIN – A quartet of Wisconsin-native sisters with a combined age of 389 years were awarded the Guinness World Record for highest combined age of four living siblings.

Arlowene Johnson Overskei, 101; Marcene Johnson Scully, 99; Doris Johnson Gaudineer, 96; and Jewell Johnson Beck, 93, were awarded the title when Guinness World Records verified their combined age of 389 years and 197 days as of Aug. 22.

