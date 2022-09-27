SPONSORED: All American Awards and Engraving Expands Engraving Department
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Enjoying their newly expanded production area, All American Awards & Engraving prides itself on customer service.
The company motto is: “We can put almost anything on almost everything.” If you ask the engraving department, they say, “We can engrave anything on almost everything.”
“We are the tri-state area’s most comprehensive and high-tech screen printing, embroidery, trophy, award, and recognition shop,” says company Vice President, Ian Carroll.
“Now, having added another staff member specifically for our growing engraving department, we can get things in and out of here in much shorter times than in the past.
“Corry has been a great asset for us. He has taken the engraving department by storm and is turning orders around quicker than we have been able to do in a long time. We also added another engraving machine, giving us a total of six. We can now engrave on rings,” added Carroll.
Located at 511 Main Street in Shippenville, All American Awards & Engraving boasts a large showroom for customers to see many of their most popular products.
“We have thousands of products to choose from and specialize in awards, medals, and trophies that come in many styles, shapes, and colors,” explained Carroll. “That is really where it all began for us.”
Now is the time to order fall and winter sports medals and trophies. With an experienced engraving team, most orders are processed and finished in as little as two weeks.
Custom engraved sports medals and trophies are no problem for All American Awards & Engraving. Their staff is available six days a week to help customers choose the right trophy for any budget.
Be sure to stop in to visit their large showroom at 511 Main Street in Shippenville (on Route 322) any day of the week or on Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.
Visit their website at www.allamericanhq.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok. You can call them at (814) 782-6264.
