​​​​​​​AAA: Gas Prices Down Two Cents in PA; National Average Increases

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. – Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.902 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.902

Average price during the week of September 19, 2022: $3.929

strong>Average price during the week of September 27, 2021: $3.380

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.854 Altoona

$3.998 Beaver

$3.961 Bradford

$3.617 Brookville

$3.935 Butler

$3.958 Clarion

$3.698 DuBois

$3.857 Erie

$3.897 Greensburg

$3.901 Indiana

$3.915 Jeannette

$3.953 Kittanning

$3.913 Latrobe

$3.898 Meadville

$3.994 Mercer

$3.893 New Castle

$3.915 New Kensington

$3.959 Oil City

$3.940 Pittsburgh

$3.907 Sharon

$3.962 Uniontown

$3.962 Warren

$3.893 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Gas prices rose a nickel over the past week, as the national average pump price hit $3.72. The main reason is higher regional prices on the West Coast and the Midwest due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to a fire. Hurricane Ian could also cause problems, depending on the storm’s track, by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries. But low domestic demand and much lower oil prices have helped to blunt some of the impact. On Friday, the price of oil slipped below $80 a barrel for the first time since January, primarily due to fears of a recession-led global economic slowdown.

Meanwhile, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 8.49 million barrels per day to 8.32 million barrels per day last week. Moreover, according to the EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.6 million barrels to 214.6 million barrels. Although gasoline demand has decreased, tight supply and fluctuating oil prices have increased the national average price.

Monday’s national average of $3.72 was 14 cents less than a month ago but 54 cents more than a year ago.

