Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to [email protected] or call 814-297-8004.

FEATURED JOBS





Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is currently accepting resumes for a Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk.

Requirements:

Must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Adobe Acrobat DC Pro

Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounts payable principles

Previous QuickBooks payroll entry/AP experience preferred

Extreme attention to detail and aptitude for working with numbers

Excellent work ethic

Hours are 8 am- 5 pm Monday-Friday

Duties include:

Payroll entry and processing, A/P entry and processing, payroll taxes, answering phones, sorting mail, and managing the front office.

What they offer:

Retirement plan

, Health, dental and vision insurance

Life insurance

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 Monday-Friday from 8 am to 5 pm

Online at www.mealyinc.com – submit a resume to [email protected]

NO Phone calls will be accepted.





Administrative Assistant

Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & A/C Inc

Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & A/C Inc currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant.

Duties:

Enter customer invoices, receiving customer payments

Enter accounts payable

Open/sort the mail

Filing

Process payroll

Biweekly payroll

Weekly construction prevailing rate payroll (as needed)

Weekly employee time card review and prep for payroll

Maintain employee records

Records saved and sent to the accountant for review quarterly

Maintain company driver/vehicle & insurance cards

Assist with daily scheduling of Service Technicians

Prepare proposals and bid package paperwork

Basic knowledge of HVAC and plumbing helpful, but not necessary

Other duties as assigned

Assist with:

New hire paperwork review and reporting

Handling of unemployment claims

Handling of workers compensation claims

Hours: 8 am- 4:30 pm, Monday thru Thursday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm Friday

Requirements:

Ability to maintain the strictest confidentiality

Experience with QuickBooks

Able to use Excel spreadsheets

Good phone & communication skills

Compensation: Healthcare, 401K, PTO (paid time off). Pay dependent on experience.

Please send your resume to [email protected]





DuBrook is looking for qualified Class A and B CDL Truck Drivers that are hardworking, dedicated, and professional to join their team as concrete mixer drivers.

DuBrook is not just a job. It is a team of people dedicated to delivering a quality product with superior customer service. They treat their employees with respect and offer a compensation package that is one of the most competitive in the industry. DuBrook is looking for team members who are dedicated professionals. If you are looking for a career where you will be treated with respect, check out what they have to offer.

The starting wage is currently between $25.50 and $28.50. Additionally, drivers are offered full-time hours, and benefits including a 401k plan with an employer match provision, comprehensive health coverage that includes medical, dental, and vision, and paid leave time.

DuBrook is committed to taking care of its employees and offers a 75% company contribution towards the monthly premiums for all tiers of health coverage for eligible employees.

For more information or to apply, visit their website at https://dubrookinc.com/careers.





Grimefighters Trainer

Clarion Vocational Services

Clarion Vocational Services is seeking a part-time trainer to work with adults with disabilities in their kitchen and janitorial services.

Experience working with people with disabilities is a plus but they will train the right person.

Must have a valid driver’s license, clearances, and the ability to drive an agency van.

Approximately 20 hours/week

Flexible schedule

No late nights

Paid time off

Paid training

Contact Laurie Snyder at 814-226-1076 or [email protected] to apply or for more information.





All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Legal Secretary

8:00am-5:00pm

Monday- Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Retrieving and routing incoming mail, preparing outgoing mail and delivering to the post office at the end of the day

Collection of data from insurance companies, banks, tax collectors, clients and real estate agents

Answering phones, greeting and assisting people who come into the building

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Must be able to maintain Confidentiality at all times

Must be able to use Microsoft Word and Excel

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Assembly

7am-3:30pm Monday- Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Be able to use multiple small hand tools

Maintain appropriate records and reports

Perform assembly tasks over a lengthy time span

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40lbs

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Industrial Painter

3:30pm-12am Monday – Friday

10:30pm-7am Sunday – Thursday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Read work orders- analyze required paint operations

Perform hand spray techniques over a lengthy time span

Examine products or work to verify conformance to specifications

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40lbs.

Steel toe/ composite toe shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Lumber Stacker

7am-3:30pm

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Stack lumber anywhere between 12’- 16’ to customers specifications with a partner

Quality control and clip plywood 8’ 12’ to customers’ specs, with a partner

Using an air nailer, compound miter saw, table saw, or circular saw at some point

Need to learn all of the paperwork involved, adding, subtracting, ect. (Math)

Physical job fast paced

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Grinder

7am- 3:30pm Monday – Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Grinding metal surfaces to the proper specifications

Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders

Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toed boots

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville, Titusville, and Endeavor

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Food Delivery Driver

The Nutrition Group

The Nutrition Group is now hiring Meal Delivery Drivers.

Are you a morning person and looking for the perfect part-time job?

Are you looking to supplement your income?

The Nutrition Group is looking for Home Meal Delivery Drivers for morning shifts.

They are seeking motivated drivers to pick up and deliver meals to seniors at their homes from the Clarion & Rimersburg senior centers areas.

Wages are based on driving routes, Monday-Thursdays only…no weekend hours!

Sign-on bonus after 30 and 90 days worked

Paid holidays and vacation

Apply at www.careers.com or Call 724-763-8608.





Food Delivery Driver

The Nutrition Group

The Nutrition Group is now hiring Meal Delivery Drivers.

Full-time & Part-time for Ford City Commissary to prepare and/or deliver meals to the Armstrong Co Jail and Indiana and Clarion counties.

Competitive wages are offered

Sign-on bonuses after 30 and 90 days worked

Paid Hholidays and vacation

Apply at www.tngcareers.com or in person at 105 Valley View Dr, Ford City, PA 16226.

Call 724-763-8608 to arrange an interview. EOE/AA Compliant.





Multiple Positions with Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA

CFVNA is now hiring for multiple positions.

The candidates best fit for these positions are well organized, have excellent documentation skills, and desire a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Join in a rewarding environment with a family-oriented work setting!

Full-time Registered Nurses for Home Health & Hospice

Requirements:

Licensed as an RN in Pennsylvania

1-year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM plus 1 weekend/month, 2 holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM as needed./li>

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place

Flex scheduling is available!

Full-time Home Health Aides

Requirements:

CNA preferred but not required

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM plus rotating weekends, holidays, and evenings as necessary

Full-time Clinical Information Clerk

This individual would be responsible for:

Documenting and initiating insurance files

Acquiring needed authorizations for patient visits

Checking patient eligibility and benefits

Communicating with clinical staff about prior authorizations

Other duties as assigned by the Director of Clinical Information

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent

Experience with insurance verification and general office work highly preferred

Medium – High level of computer experience

The ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner

Must be able to read and write legibly

Ability to prioritize the importance of communications received

Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner

Ability to work well with other people as well as independently

Highly organized individuals are a plus

Hours are Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM

Full-time employees are eligible for paid time off, health, HSA with match, dental, and vision insurance, supplemental Policies, and more!

All wages are commensurate with experience and/or education.

Employment applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to:

Human Resources

271 Perkins Rd

Clarion, PA, 16214

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.





Weekend Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Youth Services hiring Weekend Life Skills Workers II or Youth Care Professionals to work directly with Adolescents at Abraxas I (AI) in Marienville, Pennsylvania – starting pay is $15.26 per hour!

Department: Abraxas Youth & Family Services

Location: Marienville, PA

Salary: $15.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign-on Bonus

Shift: Friday, 3 pm – 11pm, Saturday, 7am – 11pm, Sunday, 7am – 11pm

Start a career that makes a difference in people’s lives!

To Apply: Text JOB to 412-912-2012

Abraxas I provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency, and medically necessary mental health services. Their 90-acre campus is nestled in the Allegheny National Forest in northwestern Pennsylvania.

This is an entry-level position; seeking individuals to role model, teach and supervise adolescents in a structured residential environment.

In this role, you will regularly supervise and interact with clients, observe and address client behavior, and document services in client files. Comprehensive paid training is provided to prepare new employees for success in theri team-oriented environment.

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$5,000 Sign-on Bonus

$15.26 – $19.26 an hour

Who Abraxas Is:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Our diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment, and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those we serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

Abraxas provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind, and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

403(b) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

In this role, you will:

Provide direct supervision, leadership, and serve as a role model to clients while interacting in a therapeutic and meaningful manner

Observe client behavior and intervene appropriately, as dictated by policy and individual client treatment plan

Implement the daily activity schedule and structure and coordinate client activities, such as Family Night, Structured Recreation, etc

Facilitate and document various psycho-educational groups via standardized curricula

Conduct scheduled and random head counts to provide effective people security

Assist with mentoring and on-the-job training of newer team members

Support the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrate appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Hiring Requirements:

High School diploma or equivalent required

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening

Must pass criminal background check investigation

Flexibility to work overtime as required

Why Should You Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, they celebrate the richness of their diverse employees and the communities they serve. They are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as they strive to ensure they are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As they work to make a difference in people’s lives, Abraxas is dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those they serve and their employees.

As a provider of trauma-informed care, Abraxas firmly believes in recovery and that thier clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and they consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, Abraxas has a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels.

At Abraxas, everything they do centers around people. That is why they are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefits options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional, and financial wellness. Their benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, join Abraxas!

Equal Opportunity Employer

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, they have a career path for you.

Apis Services, Inc. provides administrative services to a variety of businesses and non-profit agencies so they can focus on their individual goals and missions. Apis serves 30+ affiliates throughout the USA including locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Colorado, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Join Them in Building Better Futures!

Interested in joining their outstanding team? If you have any questions, you can contact Abraxas by email at [email protected]

Give them a call at (814) 927-6615 and Brenda or Wendy will be happy to help you!

More information can also be found by visiting this page.





Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Youth Services hiring Life Skills Workers II or Youth Care Professionals to work directly with Adolescents at Abraxas I (AI) in Marienville, Pennsylvania – starting pay is $15.26 per hour!

Department: Abraxas Youth & Family Services

Location: Marienville, PA

Salary: $15.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign-on Bonus

Start a career that makes a difference in people’s lives!

To Apply: Text JOB to 412-912-2012

Abraxas I provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency, and medically necessary mental health services. Their 90-acre campus is nestled in the Allegheny National Forest in northwestern Pennsylvania.

This is an entry-level position; seeking individuals to role model, teach and supervise adolescents in a structured residential environment.

In this role, you will regularly supervise and interact with clients, observe and address client behavior, and document services in client files. Comprehensive paid training is provided to prepare new employees for success in theri team-oriented environment.

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$5,000 Sign-on Bonus

$15.26 – $19.26 an hour

Who Abraxas Is:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Our diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment, and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those we serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

Abraxas provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind, and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

403(b) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

In this role, you will:

Provide direct supervision, leadership, and serve as a role model to clients while interacting in a therapeutic and meaningful manner

Observe client behavior and intervene appropriately, as dictated by policy and individual client treatment plan

Implement the daily activity schedule and structure and coordinate client activities, such as Family Night, Structured Recreation, etc

Facilitate and document various psycho-educational groups via standardized curricula

Conduct scheduled and random head counts to provide effective people security

Assist with mentoring and on-the-job training of newer team members

Support the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrate appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Hiring Requirements:

High School diploma or equivalent required

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening

Must pass criminal background check investigation

Flexibility to work overtime as required

Why Should You Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, they celebrate the richness of their diverse employees and the communities they serve. They are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as they strive to ensure they are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As they work to make a difference in people’s lives, Abraxas is dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those they serve and their employees.

As a provider of trauma-informed care, Abraxas firmly believes in recovery and that thier clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and they consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, Abraxas has a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels.

At Abraxas, everything they do centers around people. That is why they are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefits options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional, and financial wellness. Their benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, join Abraxas!

Equal Opportunity Employer

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, they have a career path for you.

Apis Services, Inc. provides administrative services to a variety of businesses and non-profit agencies so they can focus on their individual goals and missions. Apis serves 30+ affiliates throughout the USA including locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Colorado, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Join Them in Building Better Futures!

Interested in joining their outstanding team? If you have any questions, you can contact Abraxas by email at [email protected]

Give them a call at (814) 927-6615 and Brenda or Wendy will be happy to help you!

More information can also be found by visiting this page.





Technology Education/Industrial Arts Teacher

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Technology Education/Industrial Arts Teacher.

This is a full-time position available immediately at Keystone Jr/Sr High School.

The district is seeking a dynamic instructor with an interest in developing and Advancing STEM related courses and traditional Industrial Art courses.

Please send letter of interest, resume, PA standard application, certificate, transcript(s), three reference letters, Act 168 disclosure form(s), and copies of current Act 34, 114, and 151 clearance statements to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue, Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: October 7, 2022





Class B CDL Concrete Truck Driver

Heeter Lumber, Inc.

Heeter Lumber, Inc. currently has and opening for an experienced Class B CDL truck driver to deliver ready mix concrete with rear discharge mixer trucks.

Job Details

Pay: $17.00 – $22.00 per hour

Job Type:

Full-time

Part-time

Number of openings for this position: 1

Schedule:

8-hour shift

Weekend availability

Overtime

Benefits:

Health insurance

Paid time off

401(k)

Life insurance

401(k) matching

Job description:

A part-time applicant will be scheduled to work only when concrete is scheduled, with an expected layoff period during winter.

A full-time applicant will be scheduled to work a regular schedule of 40+ hours per week. When not delivering concrete, the full-time employee will manage the lumber and building material storage areas and ensure the customers get the material they have purchased.

Responsibilities:

Deliver Ready Mixed concrete to customer location

Clean and maintain delivery vehicles

Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance

Comply with truck driving rules and regulations (size, weight, route designations, parking and break periods) as well as with company policies and procedures

Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions

Collect and verify delivery instructions

Report defects, accidents or violations

Skills:

Proven work experience as a truck driver

Extensive knowledge of applicable truck driving rules and regulations

No recent moving or driving violations

Adaptability and foresight to handle unexpected situations (traffic, weather conditions etc)

Valid CDL license

Apply in person at 101 Short Street, Sligo, or at any of their 5 locations.





Openings at Wagner Tarps; Earn Weekly Bonuses

Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!

Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On-the-job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps.

The positions include a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM. Earn up to an extra $130 a week just for showing up to work!!

The positions also include paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and a Christmas bonus.

Apply in person at:

244 Industrial Park Road

Brookville, PA





Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. in Leeper PA currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant.

Duties include, but are not limited to, answering phones, entering accounts payable, shipping items via FedEx, entering customer invoices, and filing.

Applicant should be proficient in Microsoft Office, have good communication skills, and be able to work well with others.

Basic accounting knowledge is a plus but not required.

The position is full-time Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. shift. Benefits include health and vision insurance, 401k, and vacation.

Pay dependent on experience. The applicant may be subject to drug testing.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.

If you are interested please fill out an application in person at 7488 Route 36, Leeper, Pa 16233.





Part-Time Special Education Paraeducators

Union School District

Union School District is seeking, a caring, applicant for a Part-Time Paraeducator located at Sligo Elementary School for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

Candidates for consideration should be enthusiastic, joyful, and motivated. Union School District values candidates that possess an understanding of child development and a caring disposition. The district is eager to welcome to their team a colleague committed to building strong student, staff, and family relationships and one who is committed to self-development.

Qualifications: Demonstrated enthusiasm for working with school-age children, 3–5 years of experience working with students (preferred), Associate’s degree (preferred), Confidence when working with others, Strong social and communication skills.

Please submit a letter of interest; resume; general application; along with current Act 34, Act 151, Act 168, FBI Fingerprint, CPR, and First Aid clearances to Dr. Elena Steidinger, Director of Special Education, 354 Baker Street, Suite 2, Rimersburg, PA 16248 or via email at [email protected] Applications can be found at www.unionsd.net.

Review of applications will begin immediately, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Union School District is an equal opportunity employer.





Welders and General Laborers

Swartfager Welding Inc.

Swartfager Welding Inc., is looking to hire motivated and dependable full-time employees.

Current positions available include Welders and General Laborers.

Job requirements include passing a pre-employment drug screen and following all safety procedures.

The benefits package includes a competitive hourly rate of pay, holiday and vacation pay, paid time off, medical & vision insurance, and a 401K plan.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply in person at Swartfager Welding Inc., 199 Boyle Memorial Drive, Knox, PA 16232. Monday – Friday 7 am to 3:30 pm.





Full-Time Massage Therapist

Simply Skin Medical Spa

Simply Skin Medical Spa located at 420 Wood Street in Clarion is currently hiring a full-time massage therapist.

Enjoy your work in a fast-paced and fast-growing Medical Day Spa!

Benefits include an insurance stipend, paid vacation, and 401K.

For more information or to apply for the position email [email protected]





Rimersburg Borough Maintenance Employees

Rimersburg Borough

Rimersburg Borough is currently accepting applications for 2 full-time, hourly positions with benefits.

General laborer/ equipment operator.

Hourly wage based on experience.

Applications are available at:

Rimersburg Borough Building

27 Main Street

Rimersburg, PA 16248

Mail applications to or drop them off at the above address. Envelopes must be marked APPLICATION.

Rimersburg Borough is an Equal Opportunity Employer.





All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Industrial Painter

3:30pm- 12am Monday – Friday

10:30pm-7am Sunday – Thursday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Read work orders- analyze required paint operations

Perform hand spray techniques over a lengthy time span

Examine products or work to verify conformance to specifications

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40lbs.

Steel toe/ composite toe shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Lumber Stacker

7am-3:30pm

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Stack lumber anywhere between 12’- 16’ to customers specifications with a partner

Quality control and clip plywood 8’ 12’ to customers’ specs, with a partner

Using an air nailer, compound miter saw, table saw, or circular saw at some point

Need to learn all of the paperwork involved, adding, subtracting, ect. (Math)

Physical job fast paced

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Grinder

7am- 3:30pm Monday – Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Grinding metal surfaces to the proper specifications

Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders

Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toed boots

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville, Titusville, and Endeavor

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Multiple Employment Opportunities at the Clarion Hospital

Clarion Hospital

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Download this PDF for a full description of each position.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 2- Full Time

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – Full-Time

Polysomnographic Tech/EEG Tech – 1 Per Diem, 1 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full Time

LPN – Med/Surg – 2 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

Staff Nurse, RN –ED 2 Full Time

LPN – Rehab/Swing, Per Diem

Medical Technologist – 2 Full Time

Dietary Aide – 2 Full Time

Clerk/Phlebotomist – Full Time

Ultrasound Tech – 1 Per Diem

CT Technologist – 1 Full Time – 1 Per Diem

EMT– 2- Full Time

Medical Records Coder – Full Time

Nursing Supervisor – 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

Maintenance Supervisor- Full time

Radiology Tech – Full Time

CNA /Telemetry Tech – ICU – Full Time

Paramedic – 2- Full Time

ED Secretary/Aide- Full Time

Housekeeping Aide – 1 Full Time

Nursing Aide- Med/Surg – Part Time

Registration Clerk – Full Time

Wheelchair Van Driver– Full Time

Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]





Exterior Door Assembler

Derstine Doors

Derstine Doors, a manufacturer of quality, affordable exterior doors, is seeking motivated individuals to add to their assembly team.

Derstine Doors offers:

Monday through Friday work week

Competitive wages

Benefits package

Paid vacation

Interested individuals should contact Don at 814-538-9333 or apply in person at 2020 Madison Street Extension, Sligo, PA.





Pre-K Counts Teacher

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center currently has and opening for a Pre-K Counts Teacher.

Keystone SMILES mission is to empower and strengthen individuals of all ages with a focus on children and youth to improve the quality of their lives through learning and service. They are looking for an individual whose focus become a member of an agency whose goals are for service to others and not work for themselves.

Requirements:

Experience with young children

Passion for young children

4 year degree in early childhood education

Commitment to service and not work

Please submit a resume and 2 references. (1 work related reference-one personal reference)

Schedule: Full Time average of 37.5 hours per week. Begins on August 22, 2022.

Hourly wage: Varies- $18 – 21.50

After 90 Days:

Healthcare/Retirement/Paid Time Off

Job responsibilities will include:

Early Education teacher to perform the duties of a certified teacher in addition to support meals, and duties to provide a healthy and safe environment working with children 3-5 years of age during the school year.

Keystone SMILES CLC has been providing early education programs in Knox for years. 27 classrooms have been recently remodeled.

Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps members provide support and STEM labs for all preschool classrooms. Keystone SMILES CLC also provides PK Counts curriculum activities for families who are not eligible for PreK Counts state-funded programs.

Click here to apply: https://smileshr.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=103





Administrative Assistant- Payroll

Neiswonger Construction

Neiswonger Construction currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant- Payroll.

Administrative Assistant- Payroll

Reports to the Vice President of Finance

Duties:

Process Payroll

Biweekly payroll

Weekly Construction Prevailing rate payroll (as needed)

Weekly Employee time card review and prep for payroll

Annual/Quarterly payroll tax filings

Pre-employment requirements

New hire paperwork review and reporting

Maintain employee records for payroll and MSHA

Handling of Unemployment claims

Handling of Workers compensation claims

OSHA 300 log

Employee uniform administration

Maintain CDL Driver Qualification Files

FMCSA CDL Driver Compliance

Maintain Company Driver/vehicle & insurance cards

Employment verification & employee questions

Order/Maintain Office Supply Inventory

Other duties as assigned

Hours: 8 am- 4 pm, Monday thru Friday

Requirements:

Experience with Quickbooks payroll

Experienced in the use of Excel spreadsheets

Ability to maintain the strictest of confidentiality

Good phone & communication skills

Compensation: $16.00-$20.00/hour plus benefits

Apply online @ https://neiswongerconstruction.com/careers/, call 814-764-3455, or in person @ 17592 Route 322, Strattanville, PA 16258.





Heavy Equipment Mechanic

Francis J. Palo, Inc.

Francis J. Palo, Inc., a Clarion-based construction company is accepting resumes for a Heavy Equipment Mechanic.

This position will be responsible for the maintenance of various types of construction equipment.

Candidate should be career-oriented and seeking long term commitment.

Competitive compensation and benefit package.

Equal Opportunity Employer.

E-mail resume and cover letter to [email protected] or mail to P.O. Box 429, Clarion, PA 16214.

Clinical and Non-Clinical Positions at Presbyterian SeniorCare

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network

Presbyterian SeniorCare currently has openings for Clinical and Non-Clinical positions.

At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, their standards of care have never been higher. They’re hiring compassionate individuals—RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services Aides, Housekeeping, Maintenance Techs and more—to join their team to help in Making Aging Easier® for older adults.

If you’re looking for a meaningful career and a chance to provide warmth and care while making a difference, consider joining their team. Team members build individual relationships with their residents and their families, as well as with each other so everyone’s lives can be a little brighter. Join the Presbyterian SeniorCare team— they are ready to welcome you!

Featured Careers

Property Manager/Community Manager II

Case Manager/Care Manager (Hybrid/Remote)

Home Health Registered Nurse (RN)

Dining Services Aide, Cooks

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Maintenance Tech II

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network also offers CNA training classes!

For more information and to apply Click Here.

EOE





Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant.

This position is a full-time position (184 days) working with students in the preschool program through 12th grade.

Requires COTA License and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances, previous experience preferred.

This is a bargaining unit position. Hours are dependent on service locations, somewhere between 7:30-3:00 or 8:00-3:30.

A position is available in Venango/Crawford County, Clarion/Forest County, and Jefferson/Clearfield County.

Send application information to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet may include, but is not limited to, letter of interest, resume, standard job application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications for working with children.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.





Automotive Painter/Auto Body Technician

Gatesman Auto Body

Gatesman Auto Body is looking for a hard-working employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

FULL-TIME Automotive Painter/Auto Body Technician

Experience Required.

Pay based on experience and skill level. Benefits Available. Weekends off. Paid Holidays.

Family-owned and operated Body Shop for over 70 years.

Gatesman Auto Body looks forward to hearing from you.

APPLY IN PERSON OR ONLINE AT www.gatesmanautobody.com

814-226-9468

28177 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235, [email protected]





All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Legal Secretary

8:00am-5:00pm

Monday- Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Retrieving and routing incoming mail, preparing outgoing mail and delivering to the post office at the end of the day

Collection of data from insurance companies, banks, tax collectors, clients and real estate agents

Answering phones, greeting and assisting people who come into the building

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to maintain confidentiality at all times

Must be able to use Microsoft Word and Excel

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Industrial Painter

3:30pm- 12am Monday – Friday

10:30pm-7am Sunday – Thursday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Read work orders- analyze required paint operations

Perform hand spray techniques over a lengthy time span

Examine products or work to verify conformance to specifications

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40lbs.

Steel toe/ composite toe shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Lumber Stacker

7am-3:30pm

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Stack lumber anywhere between 12’- 16’ to customers specifications with a partner

Quality control and clip plywood 8’ 12’ to customers’ specs, with a partner

Using an air nailer, compound miter saw, table saw, or circular saw at some point

Need to learn all of the paperwork involved, adding, subtracting, ect. (Math)

Physical job fast paced

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Warehouse Associate

8am- 4:30pm Monday- Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Process orders to be shipped out to customers

Marking and labeling stock product

Assisting in unloading trucks and checking in product

Sorting items according to organization standards

Light Fork Lift driving

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40lbs

Must be able to bend, twist, kneel, push, pull, and reach the duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Accounts Payable Clerk

8:00am- 5:00pm

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties( But not limited to):

Process invoices in compliance with financial policies and procedures

Facilitate payments of invoices according to terms

Maintain accounts payable files

Crosstrain on production payroll duties

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree in accounting

Knowledge of various accounts payable software

Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounts payable principles

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Grinder

7am- 3:30pm Monday – Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Grinding metal surfaces to the proper specifications

Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders

Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toed boots

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville, Titusville, and Endeavor

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Full-time Road Maintenance Person

Monroe Township

Monroe Township currently has an opening for a Full-time Road Maintenance person.

Competitive wage and benefits.

CDL and ability to operate road equipment required.

Please send or present your resume and qualifications to:

Monroe Township Office

17956 Route 68

Sligo PA 16255

Monroe Township is an equal opportunity employer.





Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. in Leeper PA currently has an opening for an administrative assistant.

Duties to include, but not limited to, answering phones, entering accounts payable, shipping items via FedEx, entering customer invoices, and filing.

Applicant should be proficient in Microsoft office, have good communication skills, and be able to work well with others, basic accounting knowledge is a plus but not required.

The position is full-time Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. shift. Benefits include health and vision insurance, 401k, and vacation.

Pay dependent on experience. The applicant may be subject to drug testing.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.

If you are interested please fill out an application in person at 7488 Route 36, Leeper, Pa 16233.





Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for multiple positions for the 2022-2023 school year.

Positions include:

Girls Varsity Softball Head Coach

Full-Time Evening Custodian

Custodial Substitutes

Part-Time Food Service Worker

Daily Food Service Substitutes

Paraprofessional

Day-to-Day Secretarial Substitute

All applicants must possess or be able to obtain the required clearances. Applicants should send a letter of interest and references to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications review will begin immediately and continue until the deadline of September 1, 2022.





Superintendent

Keystone School District

Keystone School District, located in Knox, Pennsylvania, Clarion County, is searching for a Superintendent that possesses excellent leadership, communication, and decision making skills.

The District is comprised of two buildings including a K-6 elementary and a 7-12 Jr./Sr. High School with a total enrollment of 900 students. Keystone School District maintains a student-centered approach to education and strives for innovative programs to foster education for all students. The District is host to a superior faculty with a recently negotiated five-year contract. The District provides a one-to-one Chromebook initiative, universal classroom SMART Boards, and other instructional technology resources. An experienced and strong Administrative team, clerical staff and Business Office provides effective support and dedicated building leadership. The District has been able to formulate and initiate an eight-year building and infrastructure improvement plan while sustaining a strong fund balance and remaining debt free. The District also has the support of two community foundations that lend financial support and guidance toward technology integration. The Keystone School District Board of Directors is prepared to offer the successful Superintendent candidate a competitive salary that is commensurate with experience and skills.

Deadline for applications is October 14, 2022.

If you would like to schedule a visit to the District or are interested in applying, please contact Kristoffer Willison, Board Secretary, [email protected] / (814) 797-5921.





Registered Nurse (RN)

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center currently has openings for Part-time and Per diem Registered Nurses (RNs).

BENEFITS:

401(k)

403(b)

Dental insurance

Flexible schedule

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

SIGN-ON BONUS $3,000 FOR PART-TIME

NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES

ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER

A caring family atmosphere… that is what they offer at Clarview for their residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. Their “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters their building and is driven by their caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.

THE REGISTERED NURSE POSITION

Clarview’s RNs provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practice standards. RNs supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.

They currently have the following opportunities available:

Part-Time

Per Diem

1st, 2nd and 3rd Shift

TOP AREAS OF FOCUS FOR RNs:

Supervise nursing staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care

Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures

Note changes in resident physical and emotional status

Solve problems and make improvements in the delivery of resident care

Make resident rounds on a regular basis

Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies and procedures

Promotes and encourages harmonious relationships with and among colleagues

Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team

Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times

​Click here to apply: https://www.clarviewnursing.com/employment





Day and Afternoon at UFP Parker

UFP Parker

UFP Parker now has both Day and Afternoon positions open for a variety of skill levels.

If you are looking for a career with a comprehensive benefits package and multiple avenues for advancement, join their winning team at UFP Parker.

Want to see what they are all about? Call or text Shelly at 814-316-1033 to schedule a tour!

Apply online today at www.ufpi.com/careers





Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center currently has openings for Part-time and Per diem Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs).

BENEFITS:

403(b)

Dental insurance

Flexible schedule

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

Vision insurance

SIGN-ON BONUS $1,500 FOR PART-TIME

NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES

ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER

A caring family atmosphere… that is what they offer at Clarview for their residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. Their “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters their building and is driven by their caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.

THE LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE POSITION

Clarview’s LPNs provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practice standards. LPNs supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.

They currently have the following opportunities available:

Part-Time

Per Diem

2nd and 3rd Shift

TOP AREAS OF FOCUS:

Supervise nursing staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care

Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures

Note changes in resident physical and emotional status

Solve problems and make improvements in the delivery of resident care

Make resident rounds on a regular basis

Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies, and procedures

Promotes and encourages harmonious relationships with and among colleagues

Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team

Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times

​Click here to apply: https://www.clarviewnursing.com/employment





Counselor – Education/Prevention

Abraxas Youth & Family Services

Abraxas Youth & Family Services currently has an opening for a Counselor – Education/Prevention to join their team at Abraxas I in Marienville, PA.

Education and Prevention Counselor also known as Intervention Counselor works directly with Adolescents at their inpatient drug and alcohol treatment program – starting pay is $15.77 per hour! In this role, you will be helping youth BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Seeking individuals to provide a full range of counseling and/or case management services to youth with substance abuse/dependency problems.

Join their wonderful team of dynamic, multidisciplinary healthcare professionals, who collaborate to provide youth with evidence and competency-based treatment, increasing their chances for sustained recovery from active addiction.

Salary: $15.77 – $22.15 per hour

Bonus: $3,000 Sign On Bonus

Shift: Days and Evenings

Who Abraxas Is:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Our diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

Abraxas provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind, and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

403(b) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

In this role, you will:

Provide direct supervision, leadership, and serve as a role model to clients while interacting in a therapeutic and meaningful manner.

Observe client behavior and intervene appropriately, as dictated by policy and individual client treatment plan.

Develop and implement individualized treatment plans while shaping the course of treatment for assigned clients.

Coordinate and implement case management activities for assigned clients.

Provide individual and caseload group counseling, as well as family conferencing for assigned clients.

Complete required documentation, such as progress and court reports, discharge summaries, treatment plans, etc.

Facilitate various treatment and life skills groups via standardized group curricula.

Participate in case consultations, treatment reviews, administrative reviews, and other multi-disciplinary meetings for assigned clients.

Attend court hearings for assigned clients.

Communicate and maintain regular contact with families, caseworkers/probation officers/guardians ad litem/etc. and provide thorough updates of progress for assigned clients.

Conduct scheduled and random head counts to provide effective people security.

Assist with mentoring and on-the-job training of newer team members.

Support the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promote the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrate appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Hiring Requirements:

High school diploma or GED and four years of related experience; OR

Associate’s degree/60 credits from an accredited college or university and two years of related experience; OR

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening

Must pass criminal background check investigation

Flexibility to work overtime as required

Licensure and certification or in process preferred (CAAP,CAADC,CADC,CAAD,AAC,CAAC,CCS)

Why Should I Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, they celebrate the richness of their diverse employees and the communities they serve. They are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as they strive to ensure they are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As they work to make a difference in people’s lives, they are dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those they serve and their employees.

As a provider of trauma-informed care, they firmly believe in recovery and that their clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and they consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, Abraxas has a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels.

At Abraxas, their staff is at the core of everything they do. That is why they are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefits options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional, and financial wellness. Their benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, join Abraxas!

Equal Opportunity Employer

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, they have a career path for you.

Apis Services, Inc. provides administrative services to a variety of businesses and non-profit agencies so they can focus on their individual goals and missions. Apis serves 30+ affiliates throughout the USA including locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Colorado, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

“Join Us in Building Better Futures!”

Interested in joining their outstanding team? If you have any questions, you can contact them by email at [email protected]

Give them a Call at (814) 927-6615 and Brenda or Wendy will be happy to help you!

Apply online by following this link.

Also, you can explore other positions that Abraxas has to offer on their website. https://jobsatabraxas.org/careers.html





Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center currently has openings for Full-time; Part-time; and Per diem CNAs.

*$2,500 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL-TIME AND $1,200 FOR PART-TIME

NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES!

ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER

A caring family atmosphere… that is what they offer at Clarview for their residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. Their “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters their building and is driven by their caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.

BENEFITS:

403(b)

Dental insurance

Flexible schedule

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Paid training

Referral program

Retirement plan

Tuition reimbursement

Vision insurance

THE CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANT POSITION

Clarview is looking for compassionate and detail-oriented Nursing Assistants who are ready to help residents in a long-term care setting. This position requires a great deal of physical strength and energy, so they are interested in hiring someone who is physically fit, enjoys working in a fast-paced environment and has proven experience in patient care. The Nursing Assistant will work directly with the medical staff to help residents with daily living activities, so it is important that the ideal candidate has an upbeat personality and can maintain a positive work environment.

Click here to apply: https://www.clarviewnursing.com/employment





Exterior Door Assembler

Derstine Doors

Derstine Doors, a manufacturer of quality, affordable exterior doors, is seeking motivated individuals to add to their assembly team.

Derstine Doors offers …

Monday through Friday work week

Competitive wages

Benefits package

Paid vacation

Interested individuals should contact Don @ 814-538-9333 or apply in person @ 991 McEwen Road, Sligo, PA





Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Assembly Line Workers.

As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday- Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $15.50 (no experience required – they will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first- year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. Beverage-Air is committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on Apply Now.





Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Assembly Line Workers.

As an Assembler (4 days/10-hours, Monday-Thursday) you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – they will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 80 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. Beverage-Air is committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on Apply Now.





Servers and Hosts

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for servers and hosts.

Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience is required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to [email protected] or call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.