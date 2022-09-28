The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Scattered showers, mainly before 4pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Patchy fog between 4am and 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 38. Light northeast wind.

Friday – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

