Area Man Allegedly Stabs His Dog Multiple Times After It Bit Him

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly stabbed his dog multiple times after it bit him at his residence in Brady Township on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, Butler-based State Police responded to a residence on Marigold Lane, in Brady Township, Butler County, for the report of a dog bite incident.

After an investigation, it was determined that 42-year-old Christopher Chuhra, of Slippery Rock, was bitten by his Husky dog.

Chuhra then proceeded into the kitchen, grabbed a large kitchen knife, and stabbed his dog approximately three times in the midsection.

PSP Butler transported the dog to Butler Veterinary Center for emergency surgery. At 2:30 p.m. on September 27, the veterinary center advised that the dog was currently in stable condition.

According to court documents, PSP Butler filed the following criminal charges against Chuhra in Magisterial District Judge Joseph J. Nash’s office on September 27.

– Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing SBI or Death, Felony 3

– Cruelty to Animals, Misdemeanor 2

He was arraigned at 2:40 p.m. on September 27.

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Butler County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 5 at 1:00 p.m. with Judge Nash presiding.

