 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Area Man Allegedly Stabs His Dog Multiple Times After It Bit Him

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police ResponseBRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly stabbed his dog multiple times after it bit him at his residence in Brady Township on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, Butler-based State Police responded to a residence on Marigold Lane, in Brady Township, Butler County, for the report of a dog bite incident.

After an investigation, it was determined that 42-year-old Christopher Chuhra, of Slippery Rock, was bitten by his Husky dog.

Chuhra then proceeded into the kitchen, grabbed a large kitchen knife, and stabbed his dog approximately three times in the midsection.

PSP Butler transported the dog to Butler Veterinary Center for emergency surgery. At 2:30 p.m. on September 27, the veterinary center advised that the dog was currently in stable condition.

According to court documents, PSP Butler filed the following criminal charges against Chuhra in Magisterial District Judge Joseph J. Nash’s office on September 27.

– Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing SBI or Death, Felony 3
– Cruelty to Animals, Misdemeanor 2

He was arraigned at 2:40 p.m. on September 27.

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Butler County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 5 at 1:00 p.m. with Judge Nash presiding.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.