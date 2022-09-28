Callihan Staying as Interim Elections Director; Poll Workers Needed, Payment Increased

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Although Cindy Callihan is retiring from her position as Director of Elections and Voter Registration–don’t worry. She’ll be back on Monday as interim director of the same office.

No one relished going through the fast-approaching November 8, 2022 general election without an experienced employee like Callihan at the helm. She worked for Clarion County for 37 years in elections.

Commissioner Ted Tharan confirmed Callahan will serve as Interim Elections Director, and more information will be provided.

Commissioners also took several other steps to boost the office for elections, including increases in the rate paid to poll workers.

“The paperwork just keeps rolling in, and it’s always exciting,” Callihan said as she offered a review on election work. “We are in the process today (Tuesday) of testing our mail-in absentee ballots to make sure that they scan properly before we send them out. Once we know that that’s going to work right, we’ll get our ballots printed and start sending them out next week.

“Our goal is to get ballots in the mail next week or the following week. We’re on about 1,600 applications right now that we’re working on. Fourteen hundred of them are from the primary annual rollovers. We’re moving along.”

Callihan said that in the Presidential Election, we were over 5,000 but there has been a drop in non-presidential elections. Many people have switched to mail-in votes as opposed to absentee ballots because mail-in requires no excuse.

Her office has also received official certification from the state for candidates on the ballot.

“We still need a few poll workers,” Callihan said. “Callensburg is the top area this year, and the whole board retired from last year. They did come back and help us last election, but we need to get some more people in Callensburg.”

There are some other vacancies throughout Clarion County, and Callahan urged anyone interested in serving as a poll worker to call the election office at 814-226-2000, Extension 2006.

Commissioners said that poll workers did not have to reside in the precinct district in which they are working.

Commissioners approved county helper positions during Tuesday’s salary board meeting for election/voter registration with a starting rate of $10.00 to $14.20 per hour.

