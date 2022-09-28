 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Clomart Terro’s Crawfish Pie

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You won’t regret stepping out of your comfort zone and giving this mouth-watering recipe a shot!

Ingredients

2 pie shells
1 tbs. of Worcestershire sauce

1/2 stick of butter
1 bag of frozen or fresh (onion, bell pepper, celery)
1 lb. of crawfish tails
1 tbs. of flour
1/2 block of cream cheese
1 tbs. of tomato paste
1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese
1/2 cup of chicken stock
Season to taste

Directions

-Melt butter and sautéed veggies. Add flour til brown (about 5 mins) and then pour in the chicken stock.

-Add crawfish, cream cheese, tomato paste, Worcestershire, and parmesan cheese. Stir til hot and bubbly.

-Add to pie shell and cover with remaining dough. Add slits and then cook for 30 to 45 mins. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


