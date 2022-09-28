Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Clomart Terro’s Crawfish Pie

You won’t regret stepping out of your comfort zone and giving this mouth-watering recipe a shot!

Ingredients

2 pie shells

1 tbs. of Worcestershire sauce



1/2 stick of butter1 bag of frozen or fresh (onion, bell pepper, celery)1 lb. of crawfish tails1 tbs. of flour1/2 block of cream cheese1 tbs. of tomato paste1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese1/2 cup of chicken stockSeason to taste

Directions

-Melt butter and sautéed veggies. Add flour til brown (about 5 mins) and then pour in the chicken stock.

-Add crawfish, cream cheese, tomato paste, Worcestershire, and parmesan cheese. Stir til hot and bubbly.

-Add to pie shell and cover with remaining dough. Add slits and then cook for 30 to 45 mins. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.