Clarion Hospital Reports 29 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 29 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update September 26, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 09/25/2022: 25,287

Test obtained at CH: 19,010

Positives: 5,383

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 09/25/2022: 117,539

Tests obtained at BMH: 30,989

Positives: 19,550

Hospital Inpatients as of 09/26/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 17 patients. 0 suspected. 17 confirmed. 0 ICU.

DOH reporting: BMH reported 1 death on 09/22/2022, and 1 death on 09/24/2022.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

