Clarion, New Bethlehem Youth Among Family Bicycle Ride & Poker Run Winners

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A total of 65 adult bicyclists and 24 children participated in the 4th annual Jefferson County History Center 2022 Family Bicycle Ride & Poker Run on Sunday, September 18.

The ride was held along along the picturesque Redbank Creek, starting in Brookville and concluding in Summerville.

Winners included:

Hansel Lucas of Knoxdale: Ebike

Linda Schiel of Punxsutawney: Best Poker Hand

Toni Henry of East Brady: Worst Poker Hand

Jacob Solada: Tots Age Division Winner

Haylee Fiscus of Brookville: Elementary School Age Division

Cora Stroup of New Bethlehem: Elementary Lowest Number of Points Winner

Megan White of Brookville: Middle School Age Division Highest Number of Points Winner

Christopher Pasekoff of New Bethlehem: Middle School Age Division Lowest Number of Points Winner

Richard Elliott of Brockport: High School Age Division Highest Number of Points Winner

Clara Coulson of Clarion: High School Age Division Lowest Number of Points Winner

Picnic sponsors were Martin’s of DuBois, Giant Eagle (both Brookville and DuBois stores), Save a Lot of DuBois and Hometown Market of Brookville.

Prize sponsors included Pittsburgh Zoo, Walmart (DuBois, Clarion, Punxsutawney), Fox Pizza (Brookville and DuBois), Buck’s Pizza (DuBois), Burger King (Brookville and DuBois), Angelo’s Pizza of Brookville, Planet Bike, DuBois and Clarion Bicycle & Outdoor, and JCHC.

Marketing partners were: The Jeffersonian Democrat, PA great Outdoors Visitors Bureau, Jefferson County Hotel Tax Committee, Redbank Valley Rails to Trails, Brookville Trail Hub, Tri-County Rails to Trails, Planet Bike (Du Bois), Clarion Bicycle & Outdoor, Jim’s Sports Center, and Clearfield Chamber of Commerce, and Brookville Chamber of Commerce.



