Edward Quigley

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 @ 06:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-dz5EFa7JVbhIsopDEdward Quigley, age 68, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2022 at his residence.

He was born in Philadelphia County on September 25, 1954 to the late George and Margaret (Leary) Quigley.

Edward spent a majority of his life in Ebensburg, Pa.

He loved birds and going to the Pittsburgh Aviary.

Stickers, photography and trips to Pymatuning were some of his many interests.

He also loved decorating his home and listening to music, especially Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Ed will be very missed by his New Light family, especially his pranks and shenanigans.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Friends and family will be received from 1pm to 2pm on Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Goble Funeral Home: 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm in the funeral home with Deacon Joe Glover of Immaculate Conception Parish officiating.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


