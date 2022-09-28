 

Featured Local Job: Food Delivery Driver

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 @ 07:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

The Nutrition Group is now hiring Meal Delivery Drivers.

Are you a morning person and looking for the perfect part-time job?

Are you looking to supplement your income?

The Nutrition Group is looking for Home Meal Delivery Drivers for morning shifts.

They are seeking motivated drivers to pick up and deliver meals to seniors at their homes from the Clarion & Rimersburg senior centers areas.

Wages are based on driving routes, Monday-Thursdays only…no weekend hours!

  • Sign-on bonus after 30 and 90 days worked
  • Paid holidays and vacation

    • Apply at www.careers.com or Call 724-763-8608.


