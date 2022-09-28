 

Hit-and Run in Eldred Twp. Leaves Utility Pole in Half

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

psp carELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A hit-and-run crash in Eldred Township earlier this month left a utility pole sheared in half.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On September 18 around 9:06 a.m., Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a damaged utility pole and line along Roseville Sigel Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Upon arrival, police noted the utility pole and line had been moved by Sigel Volunteer Fire Department. The pole was sheared in half with “D85” visible. “D85” is a Windstream pole.

Just beyond the pole, off the roadway, were tire tracks in the mud from an unknown vehicle striking the pole.

The vehicle traveled approximately 30 feet after striking the pole before it re-entered the roadway.

Windstream arrived on the scene, while Sigel Volunteer Fire Department performed traffic control.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.


