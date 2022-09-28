 

Local Woman Charged After Drugs, Paraphernalia Found in Clarion Residence Waives Hearing

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Legal-scales-books-gavel-Image-1024x6811-1024x681-1 (2)CLARION CO, Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local woman stemming from a large amount of drugs and paraphernalia in her Clarion residence have been waived for court.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Emma Lee Peterson waived the following charges during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, September 27:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)
– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

She remains free on $10,000.00 (10%) monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police executed a search warrant on the residence of Emma Peterson, in the area of Wilson Avenue, Clarion, on Thursday, April 21, around 11:56 a.m.

Through the search, authorities seized the following items:

– $1,342.00 in U.S. currency
– 12 individual baggies of marijuana packaged for sale
– Two larger baggies containing bulk marijuana
– Baggie of suspected mushrooms
– Two digital scales
– Packaging material
– Drug paraphernalia containing 12 smoking devices and grinder

The items were located in Emma Peterson’s bedroom, the complaint states.

Peterson was arraigned at 3:56 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn.


