Lois “Midge” Gilfillan, formerly of New Bethlehem and Warren, PA, died on August 26, 2022, at her residence in Easton, MD, with her daughter, Ellen Garrison, and son-in-law, Charles Garrison, by her side.

Midge was born in Grove City, PA, daughter of Carl Martin and Olive Grace Williams.

She was preceded in death (1987) by her loving husband of 48 years, Byron (“Giff”) Truman Gilfillan, and by her son, William Carl Gilfillan (2010).

Midge attended Clarion State Teachers College (PA) and taught elementary school in Rimersburg during World War II.

After relocating from New Bethlehem to Warren in 1960, she worked as a counselor to adolescents at Warren State Hospital and provided office support to the family’s Culligan water conditioning business.

She was an active member of United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem and of Grace United Methodist Church in Warren, where she taught Sunday School, chaired Youth Groups and served on various committees through the years.

During this time, she belonged to the Gideon Auxiliary and Warren Blue Stocking Club.

She enjoyed collecting antiques, holding frequent yard sales and assisting in estate sales, and accompanying her husband on his many fishing trips.

The joy of her life was sharing her love and faith with her multi-generational family, community friends and her cherished dog, Mac.

Midge was preceded in death by her four sisters, Irene Shumaker, Mary Eleanor Walls Petrella, Jean Walters, and Ruth Brumbaugh, and her brother, Rev. Jack Williams.

Midge is survived by her daughter, Ellen Garrison (Charles) of Easton, MD, and Bremen, ME, Cindy Proukou (Michael) of Henrietta, NY, Jeffrey Brumbaugh of Harris, NY, nieces Winnie Jo Wilson, Sue Spangler, and Mary Ann Shaffer, three grandsons, one granddaughter, and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial and committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 15, 2022, at Rimersburg (PA) United Methodist Church.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery alongside her husband and son.

Donations may be made in Midge’s name to: Talbot County (MD) Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601; The Maryland Library for the Blind, 415 Park Ave., Baltimore MD 21201; or Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting bauerfuneral.com.

