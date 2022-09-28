Norma J. Barthen, 87, a well-known resident of 1418 Sunset Avenue, and former City of Franklin and community civic leader, died peacefully during her rest at 1:20 PM Monday, September 26, 2022 in her home; following a period of declining health.

She was born April 23, 1935 in Oil City, a beloved daughter of the late: Donald E. and Harriet J. (DeLong) Nelson.

Norma attended the Rockland and Emlenton schools.

Mrs. Barthen was elected in 1974 to serve the residents of The City of Franklin as their first female City Council member.

She was re-elected and served in that capacity until 1982.

Mrs. Barthen served on the committee to write the City of Franklin’s Home Rule Charter.

In 1983, along with her husband, John, the couple started Norma Barthen Catering.

The popular catering company serviced the entire local area until 1999 when the couple decided to finally retire.

Prior to that, from 1976-1982 she worked with Call Betty Catering.

She was a very active and faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin.

Along with her husband, she attended Cursillo retreats throughout the area.

She was a member of the Court of St. Thomas, Catholic Daughters of the Americas; and had also started and participated for many years with the Widow’s & Widower’s Luncheon Group.

Mrs. Barthen was a former clerk in The Venango County District Attorney’s Office, having served there from 1972-74.

She was past president of The Newcomer’s Club; past president of The Junior Women’s Club; past county president of The Federation of Women’s Clubs; and a former secretary to the principal of Franklin High School.

She enjoyed her family immensely, gardening, growing flowers, and watching the sun rise and set.

She was married March 1, 1952 to John A. “Jack” Barthen. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2010.

Norma is survived by three sons: J. Bryan Barthen of Franklin; Kevin A. Barthen and his wife, Tami of Franklin; and Wayne V. Barthen of Cranberry Township, Butler County; in addition to five grandchildren and two great grandsons.

Also surviving is her sister, Frances Fitterer of Rockland; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John N. Barthen; a sister, Lois Durkit; and by two brothers: Donald E. Nelson, Jr.; and Ray E. Nelson.

Friends may call Friday 4-6 & 7-9PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin with Father James C. Campbell, pastor, as celebrant.

Private interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to either: St. Patrick Church or to St. Patrick Community Food Pantry.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further arrangements and to leave your notes of condolence.

