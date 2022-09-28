Police: Area Man Punches, Chokes Girlfriend, Threatens to Kill Her

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly punched, choked, and threatened to kill his girlfriend during a domestic dispute that occurred last Thursday evening at a residence in New Bethlehem.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Marc Anthony Brandon, of Creekside (Indiana County), in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, September 26.

A trooper from PSP Clarion was dispatched to a residence in New Bethlehem, Porter Township, Clarion County, on Friday, September 23, around 10:43 p.m., in reference to an inactive domestic incident, according to a criminal complaint.

When the trooper arrived, he spoke with the female victim and immediately observed a bruise on the jaw region. The victim showed the trooper a loose tooth and a bruise on her left arm, according to the complaint.

The victim reported that on Thursday, September 22, around 5:30 p.m., she and her boyfriend, Marc Brandon, were arguing in the bedroom of the camper located directly behind the residence in New Bethlehem, the complaint indicates.

The victim said this argument turned physical when Brandon struck her with a closed fist in the jaw and left ear region. She suffered a bruise on the jaw and a loose tooth, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Brandon allegedly proceeded to grab the victim’s arms and held her hands down above her head while she was on her back. He then grabbed the victim by the throat, choked her, and struck her in the face multiple times. It was noted that the victim suffered a bruise to her left bicep region as a result.

Brandon then allegedly told the victim that if she told anyone that he assaulted her, he would kill her, according to the complaint.

He was arraigned at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, in front of Judge Miller on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $30,000.00 bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 11 at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

