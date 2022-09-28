Reassessment Continues; SmartAsset Study Says Clarion County Is First in State As Getting Most Value for Property Taxes



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Property reassessment continues in Clarion County by Vision Government Services, completing 1,298 residential properties out of 8,808, according to a biweekly report presented to Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday morning.

Independent of the reassessment, a study SmartAsset ranked Clarion County as the number one county in Pennsylvania for people getting the most value for their property tax dollars. https://smartasset.com/taxes/property-taxes#pennsylvania.

According to SmartAsset, the study aimed to find the places in the United States where people are getting the most value for their property tax dollars. To do this, they looked at property taxes paid, school, school rankings, and the change in property values throughout a five-year period.

“First, we used the number of households, median home value, and average property tax rate to calculate a per capita property tax amount that is collected for each county,” reported SmartAsset, https://smartasset.com/taxes/property-taxes#pennsylvania.

“As a way to measure the quality of schools, we analyzed the math and reading/language arts proficiencies for every school district in the country. We created an average score for each district by looking at the scores for every school in that district, weighting it to account for the number of students in each school. Within each state, we assigned every county a score between 1 and 10 (with 10 being the best) based on the average scores of the districts in each county.”

The change in property tax value in each county was recorded throughout a five-year period. Places, where property values rose by the greatest amount, indicated that consumers were motivated to buy homes and a positive return on investment for homeowners in the community. The link above provides more information. But the bottom line is that counties with the highest scores were those where property tax dollars are going the furthest.

Switching back to this week’s report from Vision, Mike Russel, onsite manager, reported the crew is now in Clarion Township and Strattanville.

“We’re also using Strattanville as a training area,” said Russell, “Basically, we’re using it because it’s close to the office and it’s more residential.

“I’m continuing to do quality control in Clarion, reviewing the cards, making sure the work’s done right, and everything’s complete. We plan to move on to Limestone and Millcreek next, depending on the weather. It will be two or three weeks at least for Limestone Township’s to start, and we still have probably half to do in Clarion Township.”

Vision also looks at vacant properties to see if any construction has taken place in the last two years and compares it to the last photographs of the properties and adding any new structures.

The Clarion office has one crew chief, an office administrator, and seven data collectors working in the field. Project Manager Sarah Garner is going to train three more starting on Wednesday and then three more additional starting on October 11.

“Hopefully those work out, and they stay with us,” said Russel.

Michael Tarello, vice president of appraisal operations for Vision Government Solutions, Inc., joined the meeting and said things were going well, but there have been some challenges.

“We’re moving along, and we’ve done well with getting some more people in,” Tarello said.

“It’s been a little bit of a challenge keeping people, you know how it is tough these days with the job force stuff. We’re working hard and continue to add to the group, so we can stay on schedule. I’m working closely with Sarah, just making sure that she has the resources she needs now and that she has an assistant. Mike’s doing a great job with the group, and they’re getting acclimated with the Vision software and so forth.”

Vision’s website for the Clarion County project that provides all background and general information is available at https://www.vgsi.com/clarion-county-reassessment/.

