Robert V. Donahue, age 95, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022 at St. Mary’s at Asbury Ridge in Erie.

He was born on Sunday, April 3, 1927 on the Donahue farm six miles south of Clarion, in Limestone Twp, to the late William and Barbara (Huefner) Donahue.

Bob proudly served his country in the United State Navy from 1945 to 1947.

He worked for Pennsylvania American Water for 25 years, eventually earning the position of Operation Superintendent of the Clarion District.

He retired in 1989.

Bob married Mary J. Kurpis in 1953 and she preceded him in death in 1991.

He married the former Joan Ditz on January 3, 1993 and she survives.

He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarion, American Legion Post 66, Knights of Columbus and served on the I.C. Cemetery Board.

Bob is survived by his wife, Joan; two daughters, Deborah Black and Carolyn Donahue; three grandchildren, Justin Black, Christopher Black and Colin Donahue; two great-grandchildren, Braelynn Black and Grayson Donahue.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Mary, and siblings: Edward Donahue, Agnes Siegel, Elizabeth Siegel, Marie Vasbinder, Louise Dechant and Cecelia McCloskey.

Friends and family will be received from 10am to 11am on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Parish: 720 Liberty St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Church at 11:00am with Rev. Samuel Bungo presiding.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

