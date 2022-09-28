Russell “Rick” Carter Jr., 79, a lifelong Franklin resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 26th 2022 at The Collin House after a battle with dementia.

A 1961 graduate of Franklin High School and Vale Tech, Rick married his HS sweetheart Lynda (Carson) of Rocky Grove in 1964 and was known in his formative years for his fast cars and dominance in drag racing.

A consummate competitor, he is remembered for his fierce commitment to excellence in his every life endeavor to include golf, bowling, remote control airplanes, and coaching little league baseball.

Rick retired from work life in 2006 after 43 years with the former Joy Manufacturing.

In his later years, he and Lynda spent several “snowbird” seasons in Florida with close friends and were long standing members of Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents Russell Sr. and Della (Collins) Carter of Franklin.

Surviving family members are his wife Lynda Carter of Franklin; two sons Russell (III) “Rick” Carter and his wife Mandy of Crossville AL, Chris Carter and his wife Becky of Franklin, grandchildren Justin Carter and his wife Amy from Valdosta GA, Edward Carter from Valdosta GA; Ryan Carter from Brockway PA; and three great-grand children, Christina Carter, Leighann Carter and Paul Carter, all from Valdosta GA.

Funeral arrangements entrusted Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. on Thursday and from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Friday.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Brad Riddle and Pastor Gary Small of Atlantic Avenue Church, officiating.

A funeral luncheon will be held immediately after the service at Atlantic Avenue Church.

Rick will be laid to rest in Peter’s Cemetery near Cooperstown.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Collins House c/o the Venango VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

