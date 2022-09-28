Say What?!: Robot Runs 100 Meters in 24.73 Seconds, Breaks World Record

CORVALLIS, Oregon – A robot developed at Oregon State University broke a Guinness World Record by running 100 meters on two legs in less than a half-minute.

Oregon State University’s College of Engineering announced that the robot, developed at the school and produced by OSU spinoff company Agility Robotics, broke the Guinness World Record for fastest 100 meters by a bipedal robot.

