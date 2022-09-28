AICDAC to Host ‘Trunk or Treat’ Event on October 19

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on October 19.

Bring your little ghouls and goblins out on Wednesday, October 19, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a fun evening of “trunk or treat” at the I.C Church parking lot located at 720 Liberty Street, Clarion.

The event is free and open to the public.





