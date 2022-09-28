SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery to Host Pink Pumpkin Ladies Night Out Event October 20
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Get together with your girlfriends and support a great cause at Pink Pumpkin Ladies Night Out at Deer Creek Winery.
The event will take place Thursday, October 20, from 4:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m.
Enjoy time with good friends, great wine, vendors, live music, and your chance to win great gifts and baskets including a free night’s stay at the Inn at Deer Creek Winery!
The first 75 people to register will receive a free gift. Each ticket is $30.00 and includes hors d’oeuvres and a glass of wine.
Purchase your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pink-pumpkin-ladies-night-out-tickets-422987586257
Bring cash or a check for donations and prizes.
Proceeds from this event will support the BHS Cancer Care at Clarion Hospital and will help support patients with wigs, wheelchairs, transportation, and more.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information, visit their website here.
