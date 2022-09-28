 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Get Your Fall Screen-Printing, Embroidery and Engraving at BGM Custom Wear

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

bgm embroideryBROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – BGM Custom Wear offers personalized embroidery, screen-printing, and engraving services to fit every customer’s needs this fall.

Whether you are looking for custom fall weather gear, or you’re looking for a fall fundraiser, BGM Custom Wear can help you out. Trust the team at BGM to get you a reasonable price and a great package deal on the gear you need.

BGM has access to a variety of different products such as hats, polo shirts, dress shirts, t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, bags, and similar items.

bgm 1

Check out the company’s online store here: www.brookvilleglove.com-embroidery-and-printing.

Call them today at 814-849-7325 to discuss your fall needs or Click here to find out more about their products and request a quote.

BGM Custom Wear Hours:

Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: CLOSED

BGM is located at 98 Service Center Road, Suite B, Brookville, PA 15825.

For more information, visit BMG’s website here or call 814-849-7324.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.