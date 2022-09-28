SPONSORED: Get Your Fall Screen-Printing, Embroidery and Engraving at BGM Custom Wear
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – BGM Custom Wear offers personalized embroidery, screen-printing, and engraving services to fit every customer’s needs this fall.
Whether you are looking for custom fall weather gear, or you’re looking for a fall fundraiser, BGM Custom Wear can help you out. Trust the team at BGM to get you a reasonable price and a great package deal on the gear you need.
BGM has access to a variety of different products such as hats, polo shirts, dress shirts, t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, bags, and similar items.
Check out the company’s online store here: www.brookvilleglove.com-embroidery-and-printing.
Call them today at 814-849-7325 to discuss your fall needs or Click here to find out more about their products and request a quote.
BGM Custom Wear Hours:
Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: CLOSED
BGM is located at 98 Service Center Road, Suite B, Brookville, PA 15825.
For more information, visit BMG’s website here or call 814-849-7324.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.