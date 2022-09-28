Highlights from the BHS Women’s Care Associates and BHS Pediatrics “Kiddies Parade”



The BHS Women’s Care Associates and BHS Pediatrics “Kiddies Parade” held on September 27, 2022, in Clarion, Pennsylvania. The event was part of the 69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival. Video by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.