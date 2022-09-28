Stephen D. Hahn, 70, passed away, with his sister and niece by his side, on September 19, 2022 at USA University Hospital in Mobile Alabama after a short illness.

Steve was born on November 21, 1951 in Oil City to the late Edwin W. Hahn and Emma Louise Hanna.

Steve graduated from Oil City High School in 1970.

He enlisted in the US Marine Corp from 1971 to 1977 and spent three tours of duty in Vietnam.

After his discharge, he lived in Lancaster, California and worked at Lockheed Martin as an airplane mechanic for 30 years.

Steve loved the outdoors and after his retirement, moved to Alabama where he enjoyed fishing and hunting with friends.

He also loved returning to Pennsylvania to hunt with his brother Joe.

Steve is survived by 4 sisters: Gail (Dave) Kulling of Dauphin Island, AL., Tina Hathaway of Delmont, PA, Linda Mielke and Kim Strain both of Titusville, PA; Two brothers: Joe (Karen) Hahn of Cooperstown, PA, and Paul Hanna Jr. of Hydetown, PA.

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Cottage Hill Memorial Home and he will be laid to rest at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort, Alabama.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.cottagehillmemorialfuneralhomeandcremation.com

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.