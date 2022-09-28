 

Teen Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes into Boulder

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

IMG_3922 (1)FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An area teen crashed her vehicle earlier this week when she swerved to miss a deer while traveling in Farmington Township.

On September 26 around 9:23 p.m., Marienville-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

A 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 18-year-old Anna L. Weber, of Luthersburg, was traveling north on Route 36 when she swerved to avoid hitting a deer.

Weber proceeded across the southbound lane and hit the guide rail. She then crossed back over both lanes and struck a boulder on the eastern side of Route 36.

The vehicle came to a final resting position on the western side of the roadway against a guide rail.

Weber’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Zimmerman Towing.

No injuries were reported. Weber was wearing a seatbelt.


