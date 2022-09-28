Ten County Students Share Their Rotary Youth Leadership Camp Experiences

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Rotary Club of Clarion recently welcomed back 10 students from five school districts in Clarion County after they participated in the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Camp held at Westminster College.

Sponsored by Rotarians in District 7280, the weeklong leadership camp did not take place during the past two years due to concerns with COVID-19. Westminster College hosted around 100 RYLA campers on campus from June 5 to June 10. Participants will also be eligible for Westminster scholarships.

Former Clarion Rotarian Trueman Mills was one of the founders of the district student leadership event.

The intensive week-long leadership development academy sponsored by Rotary District 7280 provided students with activities and workshops designed to develop leadership and interpersonal skills while having fun and making connections. The RYLA camp targets students who have completed their junior year in high school and have been identified as leaders in their high schools and/or communities. Students were awarded a full scholarship to attend the camp.

Local guidance counselors nominated students to attend the program.

Guidance counselors and students included the following:

• Union High School Guidance Counselor Judy Rupp; students Claire Digiammarino and Grace Kindel.

• Clarion Area Guidance Counselor Rosary Pennington; students Abigail Frederick and Qwinn Troese.

• Clarion-Limestone Guidance Counselor Jeff Standfest; students Kendall Dunn and Celia Shaffer.

• Keystone High School Guidance Counselor Alyssa Schwedt; students Jenna Pierce and Emilee Parkes.

• North Clarion High School Guidance Counselor Erika West; students Kaine McFarland and Olivia Siegel.

All of the students had an opportunity to thank Clarion Rotary for sending them and sharing their team-building and personal growth lessons. Many of the students that attended did not know what they were getting into before they attended, with some of them being shy and later enjoying a chance to meet other people.

Guidance Counselor Rosary Pennington summed up her experience: “I know from speaking with some of the counselors here, a lot of students in the schools do have leadership skills, and I do think it’s nice to try to pick some of the students that are a little bit more, maybe introverted or need some self-exploration.

“I try to take that into consideration, too. Whenever I talk with the teachers about who (they) might want to nominate. Some students just have a natural skill set and some just need a little bit of extra persuasion.”

The students had the chance to talk with other students about what they were going through in school. The networking and friendships developed at RYLA, and they said it was an experience they will never forget.

Rotary Youth Leadership Awards is a leadership program coordinated by Rotary Clubs around the globe. Each year, thousands of young people are chosen to participate in this highly selective program. Young people ages 13 to 30 are sponsored by Rotary Clubs to attend the event run by the club’s district committee.

