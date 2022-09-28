Union High School Announces 2022 Homecoming Court

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Union High School has announced their 2022 homecoming court.

(Pictured above: Front Row, Left to Right: Rebecca Solida, Katie Gezik, Hailey Theuret, Grace Kindel, Kennedy Vogle, and Tenlee Tustin-Myers. Back Row: Bailey Crissman, Isaac Best, Payton Johnston, Skyler Roxbury, Cole Davis, and Jacob Bowser.)

The crowning ceremony will take place prior to the Varsity Football game on Vidunas Field at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022.

The Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley varsity football team will be playing Port Allegany at 7:00 p.m.

