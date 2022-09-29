6th Annual ‘Walk in Penn’s Woods’ Kicks Off on October 2

DUBOIS, Pa. — Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology students will lead the 6th Annual “Walk in Penn’s Woods” on October 2.

(Photo credit: Penn State.)

This event will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, at the historic Camp Mountain Run Boy Scout camp, located at 4980 Mountain Run Road., Penfield, Pennsylvania. Members of the public are invited to join this educational hike.

Participants will meet at the archery range and experience an introduction to tree identification by students in the Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology Program. Throughout the custom hike, the group will be introduced to approximately 25 species of woody plants, including a combination of native and non-native trees, shrubs, and vines.

This non-traditional, education-focused hike can be characterized as moderate in rigor, as it will span a variety of terrain ranging from wet bottomland floodplains to gently rolling, moderately dry hillside slopes that require sturdy footwear and agility to navigate through laurel thickets and narrow game trails.

This hike is not wheelchair- or stroller-accessible; however, “Walk in Penn’s Woods” also features a growing number of sites with wheelchair and stroller-accessible walks. For a complete list of individual walk locations, times, descriptions, ways and places to discover Penn’s Woods all year round, and more, go to www.walkinpennswoods.org. The website is regularly updated as new walks are added, so keep checking.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.