Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 38. Light northeast wind.

Friday – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light east wind.

Saturday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

