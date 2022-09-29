9-28 ROUNDUP: Clarion, St. Marys Boys Win Golf Titles; Karns City Girls Roll

KANE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Devon Lauer shot a 76 and Kameron Kerle a 78 to lead Clarion to the District 9 Class 2A golf championship at Kane Country Club on Wednesday afternoon.

Clarion shot 322 as a team, easily besting the field.

Moniteau was second with a 347.

Behind a 79 from Vinnie Lenze, St. Marys won the Class 3A title with a team score of 339.

Bradford was second with a 375 with Jake Franz leading the way with a 76.

Clarion and St. Marys will both move on to the subregional round.

The top 16 golfers from Class 2A and the top eight from Class 3A (which is a subregion with District 8) made the cut and moved on to the final round of the District 9 championships, which will be held on Saturday at Kane Country Club.

Jacob Felsing of Moniteau enters the final round with a 73 and a three-stroke lead over Lauer.

Allderdice’s Benito Taroming takes a one-stroke lead into the final round over Franz.

CLASS 2A TOP 16

Jacob Felsing (Moniteau) 73; Devon Lauer (Clarion) 76; Kameron Kerle (Clarion) 78, Cayden Baker (Cranberry) 82, Dawson Wallace (Moniteau) 82, Lucas Mitrosky (Clarion) 83, Levi Howard (Smethport) 83, Killian Radel (Brookville) 84, Eastyn Solveson (Cameron County) 86, Jordan Hesdon (Clarion-Limestone) 86, Tanner Miller (Clarion) 86, Logan Jordan (Ridgway) 86, Austin Cousins (Oswayo Valley) 88, Kole Asti (Ridgway) 88, Tristen Sedor (DuBois Central Catholic) 89, Nick Aaron (Clarion-Limestone)

CLASS 3A TOP 8 (subregion with District 8)

Benito Taromina (Allderdice) 75, Jake Franz (Bradford) 76, Vinnie Lenze (St. Marys) 79, Tyson Kennis (DuBois) 83, Julian Gass (Allderdice) 84, Garrett White (Brashear) 85, Vince Azzoto (St. Marys) 85, Anthony Nedzinski (St. Marys) 85

GIRLS SOCCER

Emma Dailey scored three goals and also had an assist as Karns City blanked Brockway, 6-0.

McKenna Martin, Cece Morrow, and Hanna Dailey also scored for the Gremlins.

Martin, Morrow, Lyrik Reed, and Shali Slater also had assists for Karns City (9-3).

VOLLEYBALL

Jenna Dunn had 10 kills and Abby Knapp had 23 digs, but St. Marys was too much for Clarion-Limestone in a 25-17, 13-25, 25-20, 25-19 win.

Rylee Nicklas and Alexis Whitesell each had big nights for the Dutch. Both had eight kills in the victory.

Kaylee Smith pitched in 22 assists for Clarion-Limestone.

