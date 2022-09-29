Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Baklava Thumbprint Cookies

It’s a good recipe to mix up the night before and bake fresh the next day for company!

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter, softened



2 large eggs, room temperature1 teaspoon almond extract1 teaspoon vanilla extract2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt

Topping:

3 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 cup honey

3/4 cup chopped walnuts

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream sugar and butter until blended. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time, and add extracts.

-In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Wrap dough; refrigerate until firm enough to form into balls, about 30 minutes.

-Preheat the oven to 375°. For the topping, combine sugar and cinnamon; set aside. Shape dough into 1-in. balls; refrigerate again if dough becomes too warm. Place balls 2-1/2 in. apart on parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake for 8 minutes. Press a deep indentation in the center of each cookie with the back of a rounded teaspoon. Fill each indentation with honey and walnuts; sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Return to oven and bake until edges begin to brown, 7-9 minutes longer. Cool on pans for 1 minute. Remove to wire racks to cool. Store in an airtight container.

