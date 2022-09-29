David J. Burk, 40, of Hovey Twp., Parker, Pa. passed away early Friday morning at Clarion Hospital of injuries sustained in a one vehicle accident late Thursday evening in Hovey Twp.

Born in Grove City, Pa. on October 22, 1981, he was son of Tina Crawford Burk, who survives, and the late David Burk.

He was protestant by faith, and prior to health issues, was employed in the wood processing plant at Parker.

He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting, and was devoted to his only nephew Adam.

Surviving in addition to his Mother of Hovey Twp., are two brothers, Timothy J. Burk and William Joe Burk, and nephew Adam Burk.

Visitation for family and friends will be from from 1:00 to 4:00 PM Tuesday at Buzard Funeral Home in Parker where a funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.