Gail Ann Harvey

Thursday, September 29, 2022 @ 07:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-vqiEJG7LSn6 (1)Gail Ann Harvey, age 71 of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born October 26, 1950, in Meshoppen, she was a daughter of the late Grant Bowman, Sr. and Lucy Comstock Bowman.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, where she served as treasurer.

Survivors include her son, Thomas Frazier (Terry) of Mehoopany; two daughters: Dione Frazier of New Bethlehem and Kimberly Herring (Dana, Jr.) of South Carolina; three grandchildren: Damien Frazier, Delmeicia Winings and Colt Smith and two great grandchildren: Lincoln Jackson and Sydni Walker.

Gail is also survived by three sisters: Elsie Wilcox of Ohio, Sonia Whitley of Zelienople and Donna Fassett of Laceyville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Grant Bowman, Jr., and Kenneth Bowman.

Family and friends will be received from 10-11 a.m., Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bud Davis officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to Gail’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


