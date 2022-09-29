Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Stealing Cell Phone from Vehicle

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is in jail for allegedly stealing a cell phone from a vehicle in Sligo Borough.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old James Almon Greenawalt, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on September 28.

On September 3 around 12:50 p.m., a known man came into the PSP Clarion barracks and reported his cell phone was stolen by James Greenawalt at a Sligo Borough gas station parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim reported that on September 2 around 5:00 p.m., he was at the gas station parking lot and was talking to Greenawalt. The victim stated that he was sitting in the driver’s seat, and Greenawalt was talking to him through the front passenger side window. He said that his cell phone was sitting on the passenger’s side front seat at the time.

According to the complaint, the victim said when the conversation was over, he pulled away and then noticed his cell phone was missing from his vehicle.

The victim stated that he waited to report it because he wanted to give Greenawalt a chance to give the cell phone back, the complaint notes.

Greenawalt was arraigned at 1:15 p.m. on September 28 on the following charge in front of Judge Miller:

– Theft From a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 11 at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

