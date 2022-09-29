 

Lucille “Lucy” Swartzlander Staley

Thursday, September 29, 2022 @ 09:09 PM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-2Yl2SIrghfnYLucille “Lucy” Swartzlander Staley, 90, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 15, 1932 in Oil City; daughter of the late Edward and Josephine Maphos DeArment.

Lucy married Jack B. Staley on July 12, 1980, who preceded her in death on February 23, 2021.

She was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed reading, playing cards, and being outside planting flowers, working in her garden, and mowing her yard.

Lucy was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and never missed a game on tv.

She attended the Asbury United Methodist Church in Strattanville where she was very involved in the church activities and dinners.

Lucy is survived by her children, Linda Bauer and her husband, Steve, of Tennessee, Beverly Cassone of Tennessee, Terry Swartzlander and his wife, Sharon, of North Carolina, Julie Novak and her husband, Tony, of North Carolina, John Swartzlander and his wife, Lynn, of Virginia, Kandi Tharp of Clarion, Rona Lou Schake and her husband, Mel, of Brush Valley, and Rick Staley and his wife, Cindy, of Miola; a daughter-in-law, Tonya Swartzlander of Clarion; twenty-three grandchildren; and thirty-three great grandchildren with one on the way.

She is also survived by her brother, Ralph DeArment of Sugar Grove; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lucy was preceded in death by her sons, Charles Swartzlander and Jack Staley, Jr.; a son-in-law, Danny Tharp; her sisters, Marietta Thomas and Ila Mae Partridge; and her brothers, Lloyd DeArment, Paul DeArment, Lester DeArment, and Howard DeArment.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jeffrey Foor, pastor of the Asbury United Methodist Church.

Interment will take place in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lucy’s honor to the Asbury United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 96, Strattanville, PA 16258.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


