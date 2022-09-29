Michael Patton Advising: What the Red-Hot Job Market Means for Workers
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: What the Red-Hot Job Market Means for Workers.
The COVID-19 pandemic kicked off a severe labor shortage — and quite possibly the most worker-friendly job market in many years. Unpredictable demand shifts exposed pre-existing mismatches between the knowledge and skills of available workers and the tasks for which they are needed. The sheer number of available jobs has also been running far above the number of unemployed job seekers. For example, employers reported 11.4 million job openings in April 2022, while there were only 6.0 million unemployed persons.(1)
This smorgasbord of open positions provides job seekers with more choices and more leverage. U.S. workers have been quitting their jobs at record rates, in many cases to join new employers offering higher pay, lucrative benefits, better working conditions, or the option to work remotely.(2)
Higher Wages
More intense competition for workers drove the average hourly wage up 5.5% for the year ending in April 2022, but inflation rose 8.3% over the same period, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).(3) Unfortunately, real wages, which are adjusted for inflation, dropped as prices spiked. Workers don’t really benefit from wage gains unless they outpace inflation, because it cuts into their buying power.
Even so, labor shortages have been more acute in some industries, especially for lower-paying and in-person jobs, which led to bigger wage increases for some types of workers. For the year ending in April 2022, wages grew 11.0% in the hospitality and leisure industry and 7.4% in transportation and warehousing.(4)
Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/What-the-Red-Hot-Job-Market-Means-for-Workers.c9948.htm
Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.