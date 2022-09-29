Naomi J. “Jane” Miller, 77, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville.

Born April 3, 1945 in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Edith Rodgers Snyder.

Jane was a graduate of East Forest High School, where she fondly remembered participating as a majorette.

She loved bowling and bingo, was crafty with crochet and ceramics, and enjoyed puzzles and playing cards.

A homemaker for most of her life, she worked for about 10 years at Sears in the Cranberry Mall.

Mrs. Miller had been a member of St. Stephen Church in Oil City.

On February 20, 1965, she was married to Ralph T. Miller who preceded her in death on November 29, 2000.

Surviving are three children, Randall Miller and his wife Brandi of Seneca, Debra Daniel and her husband Rich of Alexander City, AL, and Matthew “Tom” Miller and his wife Sheila of Cranberry; and nine grandchildren, Zachary, Tyler, Haili, Damien, Danny, Robbie, Matthew, Brookelyn, and Abigail.

Also surviving are two sisters, Gail Gesin and her husband Fred of Butler, and Kate Pasternak and her husband Ed of Marienville; and three sisters-in-law, Donna Snyder of Marienville, Christi Snyder of Erie, and Pat Miller of Brookville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Raymond, Robert, William, and James Snyder.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Friday from 3 to 5 pm where a funeral service will follow at 5 pm.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

