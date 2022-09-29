Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Main Street in Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Main Street in Clarion on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a call came in at 4:17 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, for a crash on 8th Avenue and Main Street.

The Clarion Borough Police Department was dispatched.

Mark’s Autobody removed the car from the scene.

The scene was cleared around 5:15 p.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.