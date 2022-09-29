Richard M. Swartz, 73, a resident of #2 Monroe Street, Franklin died peacefully early Friday morning, September 23, 2022 in UPMC-Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born September 22, 1949 in Oil City, a beloved son of the late: Earl P. “Mike” Swartz and Rosie A. “Alice” Ritts Swartz.

Richard was a 1968 graduate of Cranberry High School.

On September 9, 1968 he married the former Cheryl Ann “Mom” Sanner. She preceded him in death on March 22, 2014.

He was an active and faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Franklin, where he worked for more than forty years as the church’s custodian.

He was a longtime member of Franklin Loyal Order of Moose Lodge# 83.

He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and carpentry, and the companionship of his dogs.

His family was always paramount in his life, and he cherished all the fun times they shared together.

Richard is survived by his children: Jason Swartz; and Pam Alfeo and her husband Carlo, all of Franklin; in addition to many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are two sisters: Millie Larson of Grove City; and Norma Swartz-Fry and her husband, Dennis of Franklin; two brothers: Ken Swartz and his wife, Cathy of Seneca; and Jim Swartz and his wife, Gay of Sugarcreek; a brother-in-law: Paul Hitchcock of New York; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three sons: Richard J. Swartz; Robert Swartz; and Steven Swartz; four grandchildren; and by his sister: Connie Swartz-Hitchcock.

Friends may call Monday 4-8 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at 1 PM in the First Baptist Church, 1041 Liberty Street in Franklin, with Reverend Randy Powell, pastor, officiating.

Private interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, Cranberry Township.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to The First Baptist Church.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

