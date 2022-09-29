Rimersburg Woman Accused of Hindering Apprehension of Her Boyfriend Wanted on Warrants Held for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg woman accused of hindering the apprehension of her boyfriend who had active arrest warrants has been held for court.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Kendra Marie McNaughton was held for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, September 27.

The following charge was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas:

– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution – Harbor or Conceal, Felony 3

She remains free on $2,500.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

On August 19, PSP Clarion responded to a residence on Pump Station Road, in Rimersburg, Clarion County, where Kendra McNaughton was the victim of harassment involving her boyfriend Zachery Steele, according to a criminal complaint filed on September 3.

It was noted in the complaint that Steele has warrants out of Clarion County.

McNaughton was informed at this time that Steele has warrants, and if he is located in her presence, she would be arrested for hindering the apprehension. She reportedly told police that she “wanted nothing to do” with Steele, according to the complaint.

On September 3, around 5:45 p.m., police went to the residence to speak with a minor who was living there.

According to the complaint, when troopers pulled into the driveway, Steele was observed running the weed eater around the house. He noticed the troopers and headed for the corner of the trailer, dropped the weed eater, and took off running.

Troopers came back to the rear of the house and spoke with a known male who advised that the children and McNaughton were inside the residence. McNaughton then came out of the residence, the complaint notes.

She was arraigned at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, in Judge Miller’ office.

