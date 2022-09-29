Say What?!: World’s Largest Bobblehead Unveiled in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A Pennsylvania-based store chain celebrated its 40th anniversary by breaking a Guinness World Record with a bobblehead figure measuring 16 feet, 6.73 inches high.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet unveiled the giant bobblehead, made in the image of store mascot Ollie, on Wednesday at the chain’s flagship location in Harrisburg.

