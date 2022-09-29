Shirley M. Jones, 84, of Oil City, PA, passed away Thursday Sept. 29, 2022, just one day shy of her 85th birthday.

Born Sept. 30, 1937 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Merle & Gladys Beach Moon.

Shirley was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married on Sept. 30, 1982 to Paul L. Jones and he survives.

Shirley attended Wilson Ave. Free Methodist Church and the Willow St. Free Methodist Church.

She enjoyed reading, watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived the following children: William Lewis of Wallaceville, Brenda Deloe of Oil City, Michael Liddy of VA, Brian Liddy serving in the U.S. Army, and Mary Liddy of Cochranton.

Also surviving are several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and by a sister: Rose Horner of Indianapolis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Rex Lewis and a brother Bobby Moon.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be in Venus Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

