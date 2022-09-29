SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Jacob Bish
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.
Those being recognized have been nominated by their co-workers at Beverage-Air.
This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Jacob Bish.
Jacob started his journey at Beverage-Air on 2nd shift assembly and has excelled on multiple assembly lines, many shifts and refrigeration.
Currently Jacob is working Weekend, Line 6, Evaporation Install.
Jacob is coming up on his 5-year anniversary with Beverage-Air and has always done a great job no matter which line or shift he is needed on.
Jacob credits his success at Beverage-Air to the people he works with: “They are straight, good people.”
He said that he does better when he feels he is part of a team.
“Line 6 and refrigeration have been my teams,” Jacob added.
In his free time, Jacob enjoys drawing and playing cards or video games.
