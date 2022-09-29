 

State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Harassment

Thursday, September 29, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

trooper - policeCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Incident of Harassment at Union High School Football Game

Around 8:39 p.m. on September 2, PSP Clarion investigated a harassment incident at the Union High School Football game, located on Baker Street in Rimersburg, Madison Township, Clarion County.

The arrestee is listed as a 13-year-old Sligo female.

The victim is listed as a 13-year-old Clarion female.

Incident of Harassment in Shippenville Borough

Around 10:00 a.m. on September 24, PSP Clarion investigated a harassment incident that occurred on Hank Alley, in Shippenville Borough, Clarion county.

The victim is a 26-year-old Fairmount City female.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.


