Winners in BHS Women’s Care and BHS Pediatrics Kiddies Parade Announced



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The winners of the 2022 BHS Women’s Care and BHS Pediatrics Kiddies Parade have been announced.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Best Float

1st Place Float (tie): CSEYC and Little Leaders AND Jefferson-Clarion Head Start – CL/Clarion 2 Classroom

2nd Place Float: YMCA Younger Years

3rd Place Float: Dancers Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool

Best Walkers:

1st Place – CL Youth Cheerleading

2nd Place – Cub Scout Pack 51

3rd Place – Griffin Family

Best Use of ALF Theme:

1st Place – CSEYC and Little Leaders

2nd Place – Jefferson Country Head Start/CL Clarion 2 Classroom

3rd Place – YMCA Younger Years

