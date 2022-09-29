Winners in BHS Women’s Care and BHS Pediatrics Kiddies Parade Announced
Thursday, September 29, 2022 @ 12:09 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The winners of the 2022 BHS Women’s Care and BHS Pediatrics Kiddies Parade have been announced.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)
Best Float
1st Place Float (tie): CSEYC and Little Leaders AND Jefferson-Clarion Head Start – CL/Clarion 2 Classroom
2nd Place Float: YMCA Younger Years
3rd Place Float: Dancers Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool
Best Walkers:
1st Place – CL Youth Cheerleading
2nd Place – Cub Scout Pack 51
3rd Place – Griffin Family
Best Use of ALF Theme:
1st Place – CSEYC and Little Leaders
2nd Place – Jefferson Country Head Start/CL Clarion 2 Classroom
3rd Place – YMCA Younger Years
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.