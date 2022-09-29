 

Winners in BHS Women’s Care and BHS Pediatrics Kiddies Parade Announced

Thursday, September 29, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The winners of the 2022 BHS Women’s Care and BHS Pediatrics Kiddies Parade have been announced.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Best Float

1st Place Float (tie): CSEYC and Little Leaders AND Jefferson-Clarion Head Start – CL/Clarion 2 Classroom
2nd Place Float: YMCA Younger Years
3rd Place Float: Dancers Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool

Best Walkers:

1st Place – CL Youth Cheerleading
2nd Place – Cub Scout Pack 51
3rd Place – Griffin Family

Best Use of ALF Theme:

1st Place – CSEYC and Little Leaders
2nd Place – Jefferson Country Head Start/CL Clarion 2 Classroom
3rd Place – YMCA Younger Years

