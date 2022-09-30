The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Patchy fog before 7am. Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday – A chance of rain, mainly after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – A slight chance of rain before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.