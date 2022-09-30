ALF in Full Swing With Farmers & Crafters Day, I.C. Art Show, Friday Night Concert, and More



CLARION, Pa. – Autumn Leaf Festival is in full swing on Friday, September 30, with Farmers & Crafters Day, Immaculate Conception Art Show, Friday night concert, concession stands, and more.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Autumn Adventures.”

The festival, organized by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, runs through Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Friday, September 30

Kronospan U.S.A. “Farmers & Crafters Day”

Kronospan U.S.A. “Farmers & Crafters Day” will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, on Main Street in Clarion from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Handmade and homemade crafts and goods will be the feature of the day, along with food, from over 250 crafters. Whether looking for home décor, a special gift, or good eats, you’ll have a good time at the Kronospan USA “Farmers & Crafters Day”.

Although a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]

Autumn Leaf Festival™ Parking

Parking for festival events will be available at the Immaculate Conception School parking lots on Friday, September 30, 2022, all day and Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. until 12 noon. Proceeds benefit the Immaculate Conception School P.T.O.

Immaculate Conception Ladies Guild Arts & Craft Show



The Immaculate Conception Ladies Guild Arts & Craft show will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Immaculate Conception Parish Event Center.

Immaculate Conception PTO Concession Stand

The Immaculate Conception School Cafeteria will be open on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 7:00 am till 3:00 p.m. or sell out. Come and enjoy a variety of homemade foods, including homemade soups, sandwiches, snacks, and baked goods.

Friday Night Concert Featuring “Legends”

On Friday, September 30th, make your way to downtown Clarion as we bring back the Friday Night Concert featuring “Legends”. The concert will be held in front of the Courthouse beginning at 7:30 pm and is sponsored by UPMC. This event is free for all to attend.

Legends started out as a Clarion-Limestone faculty band and have evolved into a band that plays commercial ventures and fundraising benefits. They play classic rock from the 60’s to the present.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from food concessions throughout the evening. Make sure to bring your lawn chair, and settle in for an evening of great music and fun!

Weeklong Activities

Food Concessions

Be sure to bring your appetites for the food concession stands at the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™! There are a wide variety of foods that are sure to please everyone, so prepare your taste buds and try them all! Look for your favorites – those beloved cinnamon rolls, gyros, pizza, Stromboli rolls, wraps, taffy, barbecue, fresh cut fries, wings, bread bowls, apple dumplings, Italian sausage, steak sandwiches, Flavored Lemonade, Flavored Cider, Flavored Hot Chocolate drinks and more! These tempting morsels can be found in the Clarion County Memorial Park and along Main Street. Picnic tables are located throughout the Memorial Park so you can have your dessert, too!

63rd Annual Clarion County Arts Council Art Show

The public is invited to the 63rd Annual Clarion County Arts Council and Art Show, to be held through October 2, 2022, in the Main Street Center.

The hours of operation for the show are Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Clarion County Arts Council provides arts exposure and activities for the region. For the most up-to-date information on all activities, check out the Clarion County Arts Council’s Facebook page.

Clarion Model Railroad Club Exhibit

The Clarion Model Railroad Club Exhibit is open on the following days and times during the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™:

Sunday, September 25th – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Tuesday, September 27th – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Wednesday, September 28th – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Thursday, September 29th – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Friday, September 30th – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Saturday, October 1st – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday, October 2nd – Noon – 4:00 pm

Hobby Shop is open to the public.

The Clarion Model Railroad Club is located in the basement of the Clarion Masonic Lodge Building on Main Street in Clarion. Enter at the rear entrance of the building to see the fascinating display of various scale railroad layouts! For more information, please contact 814-541-0286.

Souvenirs and Information

Souvenirs and information for the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, can be obtained at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 650 Main Street or at the Chamber merchandise trailer which will be set up throughout the week on the Clarion County Courthouse lawn. Festival tumbler glasses, shot glasses, coffee mugs, 315 piece jigsaw puzzles, short sleeved and long sleeved t-shirts, and sweatshirts are available for purchase. The Chamber will also have limited quantities of past festival tumbler glasses for sale.

Young festival-goers can also receive FREE custom-designed commemorative coloring books and crayons, sponsored by UPMC, at the following family events: “Seven Mountains Media Kids’ Carnival” & “Waste Management Touch-A-Truck” (September 24), “PNC Bank Junior Olympics” (September 25), “BHS Women’s Care Associates & BHSystem Pediatrics Kiddies Parade” (September 27), “Wild World of Animals Show” sponsored by Clarion Moose Lodge 101 and Clarion Psychiatric Center (October 1), and the Coloring books sponsored by UPMC Urgent Care will also be available at the Chamber merchandise trailer.

For questions or information about the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry by phone at 814-226-9161 or e-mail [email protected] Information can also be found by logging onto www.clarionpa.com, or by visiting the festival’s Facebook page. The Clarion Area Chamber is located at 650 Main Street; hours are 8:30 am-5:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Tune into C-93 FM, 92.7 FM, G.O.A.T, 94.1 FM/ 1300 AM, BigFoot Country 102.1/101.3, Kool 103.3 FM and Froggy 98.5/95.5 FM for updates about events and live remote broadcasts throughout the festival.

Contemporary Model Home Factory Tour

Tour the production facility and learn about the modular construction process, visit our design center and see all the products that you can choose to customize your dream home, then tour a completed home, The Essex, and see the beauty and quality you can expect in every modular home we construct.

The factory and model home is open for tours throughout the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. To tour the contemporary model home, please report to the factory first. The tours are held at 101 Southern Ave. in Strattanville, Monday, September 26th through Friday, September 30th, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. For more information, please call 814-764-5555.

Clarion County Community Bank “Foodstock” — “FoodStock, A Great Goal & A Great Cause”

Join the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry and the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, for the Clarion County Community Bank “Foodstock,” a countywide food drive that collects non-perishable, non-expired food items, benefiting local food banks. By proclamation of the Clarion County Commissioners, September is officially “FoodStock” Month in Clarion County!

Collection containers will also be available at the following businesses throughout the month of September: Applewood Chiropractic, BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion, BHS Primary Care (Marianne), Burford & Henry Real Estate Services, Butler Health System Pediatrics, Butler Health System Women’s Care Associates, Clarion Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, Clarion County 4H / Penn State Extension, Clarion County Community Bank (Clarion, New Bethlehem & Rimersburg locations), Clarion County Housing Authority, Clarion County YMCA, Clarion Forest VNA, Clarion Free Library, Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Clarion Mall, Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Colony Homes, Dancer’s Studio, Delta Contractors, BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion, Farmers National Bank (Clarion Branch), Foxburg Free Library, Foxburg Pizza & Country Store, Gates & Burns, Holiday Financial, Kriebel Group, Main Street Center, Palmer’s Country Store, Phoenix Rehabilitation, Ramada By Wyndham, Rimersburg Senior Center, S&T Bank, Siegel’s Insurance/Smather’s Insurance, Strattanville Borough, Structural Modulars, Tom’s Riverside (Knox, New Bethlehem and Rimersburg locations), Training Towards Self Reliance, and Zacherl Motors.

Donations can also be dropped off at our official “FoodStock” headquarters location, Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM during the entire week of the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™.

During the last week of September, several groups will be distributing food collection bags in the Clarion, Knox, Rimersburg, Sligo, and Strattanville areas. Watch for them beginning September 11th. The bags will have tags on them letting you know who your volunteer group is and when they will be back around to collect the filled bags.

For more information on the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock” and other ways to donate, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]

Live Music Weekends at Deer Creek Winery

Join Deer Creek Winery during the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, for live music, wine and food at Clarion’s biggest area winery. Plenty of outdoor seating available. Deer Creek Winery is located just 15 minutes from Clarion at 3333 Soap Fat Road in Shippenville. For more information contact the winery at 814-354-7392 or visit www.DeerCreekWine.com.

Click here to view the full schedule.

